Earnings results for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Plus Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.40. Plus Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Plus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 200.43%. The high price target for PSTV is $8.00 and the low price target for PSTV is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Plus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 200.4% from its current price of $2.33. Plus Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Plus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

In the past three months, Plus Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,510.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.98% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV



The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -2.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -2.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

