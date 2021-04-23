Earnings results for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Pool last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The company earned $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Pool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $317.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.81%. The high price target for POOL is $405.00 and the low price target for POOL is $205.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pool has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $317.00, Pool has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $385.67. Pool has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pool has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pool is 39.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pool will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.72% next year. This indicates that Pool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

In the past three months, Pool insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $158,015.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Pool is held by insiders. 90.62% of the stock of Pool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL



Earnings for Pool are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $8.43 to $9.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Pool is 48.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Pool is 48.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.73. Pool has a P/B Ratio of 37.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here