Earnings results for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Quest Diagnostics last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Quest Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.88%. The high price target for DGX is $158.00 and the low price target for DGX is $99.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quest Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.88, Quest Diagnostics has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $130.02. Quest Diagnostics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quest Diagnostics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 37.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quest Diagnostics will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.29% next year. This indicates that Quest Diagnostics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

In the past three months, Quest Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $810,436.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Quest Diagnostics is held by insiders. 85.71% of the stock of Quest Diagnostics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX



Earnings for Quest Diagnostics are expected to decrease by -2.74% in the coming year, from $10.95 to $10.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 16.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 16.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.55. Quest Diagnostics has a PEG Ratio of 0.44. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quest Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

