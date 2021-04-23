Earnings results for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.94%. The high price target for RS is $153.00 and the low price target for RS is $123.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.50, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $155.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 26.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliance Steel & Aluminum will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.39% next year. This indicates that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

In the past three months, Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,584,304.00 in company stock. Only 3.43% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by insiders. 78.37% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS



Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to grow by 9.97% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $8.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a PEG Ratio of 1.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here