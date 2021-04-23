Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Seagate Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Seagate Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.61%. The high price target for STX is $100.00 and the low price target for STX is $33.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seagate Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.78, Seagate Technology has a forecasted downside of 15.6% from its current price of $83.88. Seagate Technology has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Seagate Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 3.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seagate Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seagate Technology is 58.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Seagate Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.50% next year. This indicates that Seagate Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Seagate Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,657,196.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by insiders. 82.51% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Seagate Technology are expected to grow by 33.86% in the coming year, from $4.40 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.77. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 11.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 12.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

