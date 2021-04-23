Earnings results for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Sensient Technologies last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Its revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.3. Sensient Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensient Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.12%. The high price target for SXT is $70.00 and the low price target for SXT is $70.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sensient Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Sensient Technologies has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $81.51. Sensient Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sensient Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sensient Technologies is 52.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sensient Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.65% next year. This indicates that Sensient Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

In the past three months, Sensient Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $225,930.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Sensient Technologies is held by insiders. 88.90% of the stock of Sensient Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT



Earnings for Sensient Technologies are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Sensient Technologies is 51.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Sensient Technologies is 51.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.05. Sensient Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

