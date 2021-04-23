Earnings results for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Snap last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Snap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.92%. The high price target for SNAP is $100.00 and the low price target for SNAP is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Snap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 30 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Snap has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $58.30. Snap has been the subject of 24 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap does not currently pay a dividend. Snap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

In the past three months, Snap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,378,091.00 in company stock. 47.52% of the stock of Snap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Snap (NYSE:SNAP



Earnings for Snap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Snap is -77.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Snap is -77.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Snap has a P/B Ratio of 36.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

