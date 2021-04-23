Earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Southside Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Southside Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.65%. The high price target for SBSI is $30.00 and the low price target for SBSI is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southside Bancshares has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southside Bancshares is 58.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southside Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.39% next year. This indicates that Southside Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

In the past three months, Southside Bancshares insiders have sold 21,052.50% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,392.00 in company stock and sold $929,018.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by insiders. 48.06% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI



Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to grow by 2.25% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 18.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 18.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54. Southside Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

