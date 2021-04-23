Earnings results for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.8199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Southwest Airlines last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Its revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year. Southwest Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.98%. The high price target for LUV is $80.00 and the low price target for LUV is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Southwest Airlines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.95, Southwest Airlines has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $62.04. Southwest Airlines has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Southwest Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

In the past three months, Southwest Airlines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,225,340.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by insiders. 74.00% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV



Earnings for Southwest Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.54) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is -22.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is -22.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Southwest Airlines has a PEG Ratio of 139.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Southwest Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here