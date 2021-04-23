Earnings results for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

TAL Education Group last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.3. TAL Education Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.43%. The high price target for TAL is $108.00 and the low price target for TAL is $72.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TAL Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.80, TAL Education Group has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $63.00. TAL Education Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. TAL Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

In the past three months, TAL Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL



Earnings for TAL Education Group are expected to grow by 159.26% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 1,260.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 1,260.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.73. TAL Education Group has a PEG Ratio of 7.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TAL Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 14.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here