Earnings results for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

The Bank of Princeton last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The Bank of Princeton has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. The Bank of Princeton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bank of Princeton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.54%. The high price target for BPRN is $32.00 and the low price target for BPRN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bank of Princeton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, The Bank of Princeton has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $26.14. The Bank of Princeton has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Bank of Princeton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of Princeton is 31.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of Princeton will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.67% next year. This indicates that The Bank of Princeton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

In the past three months, The Bank of Princeton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.48% of the stock of The Bank of Princeton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN



Earnings for The Bank of Princeton are expected to decrease by -5.56% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Princeton is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Princeton is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71.

