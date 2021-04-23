Earnings results for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

The Blackstone Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. The Blackstone Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Blackstone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.80%. The high price target for BX is $90.00 and the low price target for BX is $57.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Blackstone Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.23, The Blackstone Group has a forecasted downside of 13.8% from its current price of $80.31. The Blackstone Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.83%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Blackstone Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Blackstone Group is 166.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Blackstone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 128.00% in the coming year. This indicates that The Blackstone Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

In the past three months, The Blackstone Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $87,713,384.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by insiders. 59.77% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX



Earnings for The Blackstone Group are expected to grow by 22.45% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 75.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 75.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. The Blackstone Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here