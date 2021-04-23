Earnings results for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

The Boston Beer last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm earned $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.7. The Boston Beer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boston Beer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,077.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.16%. The high price target for SAM is $1,500.00 and the low price target for SAM is $625.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Boston Beer has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,077.50, The Boston Beer has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $1,255.22. The Boston Beer has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer does not currently pay a dividend. The Boston Beer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

In the past three months, The Boston Beer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,773,689.00 in company stock. Only 29.10% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by insiders. 68.82% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM



Earnings for The Boston Beer are expected to grow by 51.69% in the coming year, from $15.34 to $23.27 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 89.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 89.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.36. The Boston Beer has a P/B Ratio of 20.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

