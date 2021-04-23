Earnings results for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Travelzoo last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Travelzoo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travelzoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.62%. The high price target for TZOO is $20.00 and the low price target for TZOO is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Travelzoo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.17, Travelzoo has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $15.01. Travelzoo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo does not currently pay a dividend. Travelzoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

In the past three months, Travelzoo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,740.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 55.58% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.58% of the stock of Travelzoo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO



Earnings for Travelzoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -11.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Travelzoo is -11.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Travelzoo has a P/B Ratio of 16.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

