Earnings results for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.9100000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Valero Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company earned $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Its revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Valero Energy has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year. Valero Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valero Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.19%. The high price target for VLO is $100.00 and the low price target for VLO is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valero Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.57, Valero Energy has a forecasted upside of 13.2% from its current price of $70.30. Valero Energy has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Valero Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valero Energy is 68.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

In the past three months, Valero Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Valero Energy is held by insiders. 74.57% of the stock of Valero Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO



Earnings for Valero Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.60) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Valero Energy is -2,342.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Valero Energy is -2,342.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Valero Energy has a PEG Ratio of 84.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Valero Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

