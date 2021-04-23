Earnings results for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.86.

VeriSign last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm earned $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. VeriSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VeriSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.72%. The high price target for VRSN is $250.00 and the low price target for VRSN is $204.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VeriSign does not currently pay a dividend. VeriSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, VeriSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,666,243.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of VeriSign is held by insiders. 90.33% of the stock of VeriSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 8.17% in the coming year, from $5.26 to $5.69 per share. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 31.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 31.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.77.

