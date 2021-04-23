Earnings results for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Watsco last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco has generated $6.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.7. Watsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $220.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.80%. The high price target for WSO is $250.00 and the low price target for WSO is $168.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watsco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $220.00, Watsco has a forecasted downside of 22.8% from its current price of $284.98. Watsco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watsco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Watsco is 120.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Watsco will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.04% in the coming year. This indicates that Watsco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

In the past three months, Watsco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.61% of the stock of Watsco is held by insiders. 81.54% of the stock of Watsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Watsco (NYSE:WSO



Earnings for Watsco are expected to grow by 4.63% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $6.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 46.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 46.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.43. Watsco has a P/B Ratio of 6.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here