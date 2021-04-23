Earnings results for Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Watsco last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Watsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Dividend Strength: Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

In the past three months, Watsco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.75% of the stock of Watsco is held by insiders. Only 0.08% of the stock of Watsco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B



The P/E ratio of Watsco is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.43. Watsco has a P/B Ratio of 6.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

