AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American River Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” American River Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMRB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. SLM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SLM in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SLM stock.

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:HIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. The Hartford Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.The Hartford Financial Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIG)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hartford Financial Services Group stock.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Enterprise Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENTERPRISE BANCORP? (NASDAQ:EBTC)

