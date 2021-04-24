EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:ELS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties last announced its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business earned $296 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Its revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Equity LifeStyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equity LifeStyle Properties stock.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:RCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company earned $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Rogers Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rogers Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rogers Communications stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAP)

SAP last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. SAP has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. SAP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAP)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SAP in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SAP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA (NYSE:BANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California last released its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Banc of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANC OF CALIFORNIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BANC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banc of California in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banc of California stock.

