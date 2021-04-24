KEYCORP (NYSE:KEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Its revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. KeyCorp has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. KeyCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEYCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEY)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KeyCorp in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” KeyCorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KeyCorp

PLEXUS (NASDAQ:PLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Plexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLEXUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLXS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plexus in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Plexus stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Plexus

PENTAIR (NYSE:PNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Its revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Pentair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENTAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNR)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pentair in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pentair stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pentair

MID PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Mid Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MID PENN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Mid Penn Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MPB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mid Penn Bancorp