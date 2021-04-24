AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES (NYSE:ACC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business earned $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Campus Communities has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.6. American Campus Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Campus Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Campus Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WHIRLPOOL (NYSE:WHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm earned $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Whirlpool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHIRLPOOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WHR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whirlpool in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Whirlpool stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (NYSE:FCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Its revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FREEPORT-MCMORAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Freeport-McMoRan in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Freeport-McMoRan stock.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:IIIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Insteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSTEEL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIIN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insteel Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Insteel Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IIIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

