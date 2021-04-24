NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NYSE:EDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last posted its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EDU)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

UFP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:UFPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Its revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. UFP Industries has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. UFP Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UFP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFPI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UFP Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UFP Industries stock.

UFP Industries

MARKETAXESS (NASDAQ:MKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company earned $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MarketAxess has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. MarketAxess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.MarketAxess will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, April 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS MARKETAXESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MKTX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MarketAxess in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” MarketAxess stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MKTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MarketAxess

MACATAWA BANK (NASDAQ:MCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

