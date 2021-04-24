ABBOTT LABORATORIES (NYSE:ABT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company earned $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Its revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.2. Abbott Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABBOTT LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABT)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abbott Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Abbott Laboratories stock.

Abbott Laboratories

NEWMARKET (NYSE:NEU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket last released its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. NewMarket has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CELANESE (NYSE:CE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CE)

Celanese last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Celanese has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELANESE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CE)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celanese in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Celanese stock.

Celanese

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:UTMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $12.01 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

