WEBSTER FINANCIAL (NYSE:WBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial last released its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Webster Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEBSTER FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WBS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Webster Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Webster Financial stock.

GRACO (NYSE:GGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGG)

Graco last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Graco has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.7. Graco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRACO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GGG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graco in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graco stock.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (NASDAQ:AEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power last released its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company earned $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Its revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. American Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEP)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Electric Power in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Electric Power stock.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES (NYSE:BW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock.

