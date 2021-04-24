OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:ONB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business earned $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Old National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD NATIONAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old National Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Old National Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ONB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHURCHILL DOWNS (NASDAQ:CHDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm earned $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Its revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Churchill Downs has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Churchill Downs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHURCHILL DOWNS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHDN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Churchill Downs in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Churchill Downs stock.

D.R. HORTON (NYSE:DHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Its revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. D.R. Horton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS D.R. HORTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHI)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for D.R. Horton in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” D.R. Horton stock.

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Business First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFST)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Business First Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Business First Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

