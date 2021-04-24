ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (NASDAQ:ZION) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last released its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZION)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZION, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BAKER HUGHES (NYSE:BKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAKER HUGHES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKR)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Baker Hughes in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Baker Hughes stock.

SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Snap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNAP)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snap in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Snap stock.

DMC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BOOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year. DMC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DMC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOOM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DMC Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” DMC Global stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOOM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

