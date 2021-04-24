AMCON DISTRIBUTING (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing last released its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. AMCON Distributing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMCON DISTRIBUTING? (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. NextEra Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEP)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextEra Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextEra Energy Partners stock.

TRACTOR SUPPLY (NASDAQ:TSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Tractor Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRACTOR SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSCO)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tractor Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 17 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tractor Supply stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CALAMP (NASDAQ:CAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company earned $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. CalAmp has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. CalAmp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALAMP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CalAmp in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CalAmp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

