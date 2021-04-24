W. R. BERKLEY (NYSE:WRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Berkley has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. W. R. Berkley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W. R. BERKLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRB)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. R. Berkley in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” W. R. Berkley stock.

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:HCSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business earned $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Its revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCSG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthcare Services Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HCSG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM (NYSE:RS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The business earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MYFW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. First Western Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYFW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Western Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Western Financial stock.

