CNB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CNB Financial stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has generated $12.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. CACI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CACI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CACI International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CACI International stock.

CANON (NYSE:CAJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2.

IS CANON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canon in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Canon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RELIANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Reliant Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBNC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliant Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reliant Bancorp stock.

