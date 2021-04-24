INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP (NASDAQ:IBKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business earned $893 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Its revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Interactive Brokers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBKR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Interactive Brokers Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Interactive Brokers Group stock.

FIRSTCASH (NASDAQ:FCFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTCASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstCash in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FirstCash stock.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (NASDAQ:AAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $0.02. The company earned $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. American Airlines Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAL)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Airlines Group in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Airlines Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INVESTAR (NASDAQ:ISTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISTR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investar in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Investar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ISTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

