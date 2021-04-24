PROLOGIS (NYSE:PLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis last announced its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.1. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROLOGIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLD)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prologis in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prologis stock.

KINDER MORGAN (NYSE:KMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Its revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.6. Kinder Morgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINDER MORGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KMI)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinder Morgan in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kinder Morgan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

XCEL BRANDS (NASDAQ:XELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company earned $7.48 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Xcel Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN XCEL BRANDS? (NASDAQ:XELB)

HERITAGE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HFWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial last posted its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Heritage Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HFWA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heritage Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HFWA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

