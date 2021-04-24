BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:BMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Bank of Marin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF MARIN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEI INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:SEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business earned $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. SEI Investments has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. SEI Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEI INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEIC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEI Investments in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SEI Investments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SEIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE (NASDAQ:ODFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Old Dominion Freight Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODFL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Old Dominion Freight Line stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:MOFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.4. MidWestOne Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOFG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MidWestOne Financial Group stock.

