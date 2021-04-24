BANKFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. BankFinancial has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. BankFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BANKFINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Wall Street analysts have given BankFinancial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but BankFinancial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM (NASDAQ:LSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Landstar System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDSTAR SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSTR)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landstar System in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Landstar System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LSTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Landstar System

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (NYSE:CS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Credit Suisse Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credit Suisse Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Credit Suisse Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Credit Suisse Group

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm earned $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital City Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Capital City Bank Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCBG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Capital City Bank Group