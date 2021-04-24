FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (NASDAQ:FITB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Fifth Third Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIFTH THIRD BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FITB)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fifth Third Bancorp stock.

SLEEP NUMBER (NASDAQ:SNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Sleep Number has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLEEP NUMBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNBR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sleep Number in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sleep Number stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLEGION (NYSE:ALLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm earned $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. Allegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALLE)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegion in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Allegion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALLE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:PCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCB Bancorp stock.

