M&T BANK (NYSE:MTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank last posted its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. M&T Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M&T BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M&T Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” M&T Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

M&T Bank

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:DFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Its revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Discover Financial Services has generated $9.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Discover Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DFS)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discover Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Discover Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Discover Financial Services

INTEL (NASDAQ:INTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business earned $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Intel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTC)

38 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intel in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Intel

REPUBLIC BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Republic Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPUBLIC BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Bancorp stock.

Republic Bancorp