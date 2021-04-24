CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX last announced its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Its revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. CSX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CSX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSX)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CSX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CSX stock.

COHEN & STEERS (NYSE:CNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm earned $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Cohen & Steers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHEN & STEERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cohen & Steers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cohen & Steers stock.

THE BOSTON BEER (NYSE:SAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company earned $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Boston Beer has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.7. The Boston Beer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOSTON BEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAM)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boston Beer in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Boston Beer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVCY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Valley Community Bancorp stock.

