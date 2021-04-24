SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares last issued its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. ServisFirst Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFBS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ServisFirst Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFBS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST HORIZON (NYSE:FHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. First Horizon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST HORIZON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FHN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Horizon in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Horizon stock.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (NYSE:LUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year. Southwest Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHWEST AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LUV)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southwest Airlines in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Southwest Airlines stock.

US XPRESS ENTERPRISES (NYSE:USX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. US Xpress Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US XPRESS ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Xpress Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” US Xpress Enterprises stock.

