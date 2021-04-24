PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:PNFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners last posted its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Its revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNFP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinnacle Financial Partners stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

HALLIBURTON (NYSE:HAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLIBURTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HAL)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Halliburton in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Halliburton stock.

Halliburton

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP (NYSE:BX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.5. The Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BLACKSTONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BX)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Blackstone Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Blackstone Group stock.

The Blackstone Group

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.6. CrossFirst Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CrossFirst Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CrossFirst Bankshares