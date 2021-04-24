THE PROCTER & GAMBLE (NYSE:PG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble last posted its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. The Procter & Gamble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE PROCTER & GAMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PG)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Procter & Gamble in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Procter & Gamble stock.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES (NYSE:VMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Valmont Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALMONT INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valmont Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Valmont Industries stock.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:STX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Seagate Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STX)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seagate Technology in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Seagate Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRECISION DRILLING (NYSE:PDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.47. The business earned $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Precision Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECISION DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PDS)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precision Drilling in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precision Drilling stock.

