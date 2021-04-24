WINTRUST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WTFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial last issued its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Wintrust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WINTRUST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTFC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wintrust Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wintrust Financial stock.

LITHIA MOTORS (NYSE:LAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors last posted its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Its revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lithia Motors has generated $11.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Lithia Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITHIA MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAD)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lithia Motors in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lithia Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOGEN (NASDAQ:BIIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has generated $33.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Biogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIIB)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Biogen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BIIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AMAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Amalgamated Financial has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Amalgamated Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMAL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amalgamated Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amalgamated Financial stock.

