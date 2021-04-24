LOCKHEED MARTIN (NYSE:LMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm earned $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has generated $21.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Lockheed Martin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOCKHEED MARTIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lockheed Martin in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lockheed Martin stock.

Lockheed Martin

NORTHWESTERN (NASDAQ:NWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. NorthWestern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWESTERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NorthWestern in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NorthWestern stock.

NorthWestern

GENUINE PARTS (NYSE:GPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year. Genuine Parts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENUINE PARTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genuine Parts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Genuine Parts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Genuine Parts

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Provident Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVIDENT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Provident Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PVBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Provident Bancorp