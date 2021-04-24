CROWN (NYSE:CCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCK)

Crown last posted its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Crown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCK)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown stock.

Crown

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm earned $851 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Its revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Nasdaq has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NASDAQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nasdaq in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nasdaq stock.

Nasdaq

DANAHER (NYSE:DHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business earned $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Danaher has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANAHER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Danaher in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Danaher stock.

Danaher

THE GORMAN-RUPP (NYSE:GRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp last released its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. The Gorman-Rupp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE GORMAN-RUPP? (NYSE:GRC)

Wall Street analysts have given The Gorman-Rupp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but The Gorman-Rupp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.