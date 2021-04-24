DOVER (NYSE:DOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOV)

Dover last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Dover has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOV)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dover in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dover stock.

Dover

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:LOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.2. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVE OAK BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Live Oak Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Live Oak Bancshares stock.

Live Oak Bancshares

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Watsco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Republic First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

