NETFLIX (NASDAQ:NFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm earned $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.5. Netflix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

39 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 28 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

SL GREEN REALTY (NYSE:SLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. SL Green Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SL GREEN REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SL Green Realty in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SL Green Realty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KB FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:KB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group has generated $7.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. KB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KB FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KB Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KB Financial Group stock.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SMMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:SMMF)

