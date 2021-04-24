HEXCEL (NYSE:HXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Hexcel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEXCEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HXL)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hexcel in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hexcel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HXL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SIGNATURE BANK (NASDAQ:SBNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank has generated $10.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Signature Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGNATURE BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBNY)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signature Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Signature Bank stock.

DOW (NYSE:DOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOW)

DOW last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOW)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DOW in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $37.13 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Cass Information Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

