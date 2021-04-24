GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares last announced its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNTY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guaranty Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Guaranty Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GNTY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION (NYSE:KNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Knight-Swift Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KNX)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Knight-Swift Transportation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SVB Financial Group has generated $21.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. SVB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SVB FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIVB)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SVB Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SVB Financial Group stock.

INDUS REALTY TRUST (NASDAQ:INDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. INDUS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for INDUS Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” INDUS Realty Trust stock.

