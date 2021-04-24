EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (NYSE:EW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.0. Edwards Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EW)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edwards Lifesciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Edwards Lifesciences stock.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:TCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. Texas Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCBI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Capital Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TCBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Huntington Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBAN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntington Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Huntington Bancshares stock.

LSI INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LYTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. LSI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LSI INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LYTS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LSI Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LSI Industries stock.

