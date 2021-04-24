THE COCA-COLA (NYSE:KO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola last released its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Its revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. The Coca-Cola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COCA-COLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Coca-Cola in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Coca-Cola stock.

TE CONNECTIVITY (NYSE:TEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business earned $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year. TE Connectivity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TE CONNECTIVITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEL)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TE Connectivity in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TE Connectivity stock.

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:USAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:USAP)

MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:MBIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm earned $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5.

IS MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merchants Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Merchants Bancorp stock.

