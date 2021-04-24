GRIFOLS (NASDAQ:GRFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols last released its earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Grifols has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRIFOLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRFS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grifols in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grifols stock.

Grifols

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:BDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Its revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Brandywine Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brandywine Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust

CARLISLE COMPANIES (NYSE:CSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Carlisle Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARLISLE COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carlisle Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carlisle Companies stock.

Carlisle Companies

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ASLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASLN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals